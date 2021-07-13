Showers and storms become more scattered for midweek

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After several days in a row of dealing with showers and storms, we’re finally starting to drop in their coverage somewhat...but more chances do loom before the week is over.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

As we await our cold front moving through the area, we’ll continue to see more afternoon showers and storm lingering into this evening. Severe weather is not a huge issue, but I can’t rule out a couple of strong wind gusts or particularly heavy downpours since we continue to have plenty of moisture around. Highs stay warm and muggy in the middle to upper 80s

A few of our showers and storms could linger into the evening and overnight as we slowly settle back to partly cloudy skies. Lows overnight stay mild, though, in the middle and upper 60s.

Wednesday will feature slightly fewer showers and storms as our main trigger is off to the east, but we could still see a few interrupting our mix of sun and clouds as we see highs in the middle 80s. We’ll clear those storms out for the overnight, with lows in the middle 60s.

The Back Half of the Week

We are really turning the heat up as some transient high pressure gives us some drier conditions for the day on Thursday. I can’t completely rule out a stray storm, but partly cloudy skies should be the norm. Highs will get toasty into the upper 80s and low 90s. These hot highs look to continue into Friday. Though, by Friday, we’re starting to see a few more storms sneak back in as another weather system works in.

The weekend is looking cooler and soggier as we watch multiple waves of showers and storms work into the region. It won’t rain all day, but we could see rain at any point during the day, and some of that rain looks like it could be heavy at times. Highs, at least, will drop back into the lower to middle 80s.

Slight Good News into Next Week

Early indications are we may be in for a break as we head into next week with some high pressure sliding in. Things could change, of course, but I would welcome a pattern change wholeheartedly!

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.