Advertisement

Search warrant leads to arrest of wanted man after short standoff

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested after a short standoff situation in Somerset.

Police say officers were attempting to serve a search warrant at a home in the 2200 block of Monticello St. Tuesday morning when an officer saw 43-year-old Brett Copple inside the home.

We’re told Copple was wanted on two warrants for probation violation.

Police say Copple refused to communicate with officers, so, after they made sure no one else was in the home, they got a second search warrant to go in and get him. Officers found Copple hiding in a closet and he was taken into custody.

Copple’s arrest was unrelated to the search warrant that brought police to the home.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: KSP)
Pike County teenager missing since June found safe
LaShawnda White of Hazard died Sunday, July 11 from injuries sustained in an ATV crash on...
Perry County woman dies nearly ten days after ATV crash
Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
Police: Two kids found wandering beside road in Martin County
Monday COVID-19 Update: Positivity rate continues to increase

Latest News

Jonathan "Toby" Whiles was arrested by Pulaski County Sheriff's Deputies on Tuesday, July 13.
Man accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage to police cruisers arrested
The Whitesburg City Council unanimously selected Tiffany Craft to be the next mayor.
Tiffany Craft selected as new Whitesburg Mayor
US-119 closed following serious single-car crash
Louisville’s Metro Department of Corrections was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a pickup...
‘Patria Y Vida’ spray-painted on pickup truck that crashed into LMDC, prompting evacuation
The Letcher County Sheriffs Department
Letcher County officials warn of phone and mail scams