Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne retiring after 15 seasons

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne is retiring after 15 seasons. The 38-year-old Rinne announced his decision Tuesday. The Finland native says he’s been on an incredible journey, with the Predators taking him to more places than he could imagine. Rinne says this decision wasn’t easy but the right one at the right time. The 2018 Vezina Trophy winner made his last start on May 10 in Nashville’s regular-season finale. He won his 60th career shutout, which tied him with Tom Barrasso for No. 19 in NHL history with his 369th victory.

