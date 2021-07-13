Advertisement

Police: Two kids found wandering beside road in Martin County

By Brandon Robinson and Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story in Martin County.

Officials with the sheriff’s office tell WYMT two kids are safe after being found walking along Sycamore Estates Road off old Route 3 near Inez by themselves Tuesday morning.

Police say neighbors called them and found their parents before deputies arrived at the scene.

We’re told both children, who are under the age of 8, were removed from the home and charges are pending against their parents.

We hope to have more information on this story soon.

