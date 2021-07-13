Police searching for stolen motorcycle in Floyd County, second theft in less than one week

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second time in less than one week, deputies in Floyd County are asking for your help in a theft case.

The sheriff’s department posted on Facebook about the stolen vehicle on Monday.

In the post, officials say the 2008 Suzuki RMZ 450 was stolen around noon from the Emma community.

Anyone with information about the motorcycle or where it might be is asked to call dispatch at 606-886-6171 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 606-949-2020.

