Police in Letcher County issue alert for multiple ongoing scams

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in one Eastern Kentucky county have issued a warning: Beware of ongoing scams.

In a Facebook post, the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office has recently had reports of at least four of them going on in their area.

Two of the scams are ones that a lot of people are dealing with nationwide. In one, people in Letcher County are receiving calls from a person claiming to be kids or grandkids that need money to get out of jail or out of the hospital. Another involves callers posing as federal grant writers that will request money to get the process started. A third is someone claiming to be from Medicare or Medicaid and asking for your information. The fourth, shown below in pictures the sheriff’s office was given permission to post, is a check sent to a man from Jenkins for a significant amount of money. Officials say they have seen this one before and it is a scam.

These photos from the Letcher County Sheriff's Office show a check and instructions sent to a Jenkins man on how to gain access to the funds on the check. (Letcher County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say regardless of the scam, do not give out any personal or other information. Hang up and call law enforcement. If it is the scam involving family members, try to reach out to them directly before calling police. If you have any questions, you can contact the sheriff’s office at 606-633-2293.

