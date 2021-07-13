Advertisement

Pike County teenager missing since June found safe

By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Cheyann Hatfield, the Pike County 17-year-old missing since Late June, was found safe.

Hatfield’s father Rocky confirmed to WYMT that she was found late Monday night.

Hatfield went missing from the Phelps area on Sunday, June 27th after going riding with her brother.

Police have not released anymore details.

This story will be updated when more becomes available.

