Perry County woman dies nearly ten days after ATV crash

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Hazard woman has died more than one week after she was injured in an ATV crash.

41-year-old LaShawnda Marie White died Sunday at UK Hospital after being involved in the crash on July 2nd.

White’s visitation will be Wednesday night from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00p.m. at Maggard’s Mountain View Chapel.

Her funeral is Thursday at noon.

