Advertisement

Perry County woman dies nearly ten days after ATV crash

LaShawnda White of Hazard died Sunday, July 11 from injuries sustained in an ATV crash on...
LaShawnda White of Hazard died Sunday, July 11 from injuries sustained in an ATV crash on Friday, July 2.(Maggard Funeral Homes)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Hazard woman has died more than one week after she was injured in an ATV crash.

41-year-old LaShawnda Marie White died Sunday at UK Hospital after being involved in the crash on July 2nd.

White’s visitation will be Wednesday night from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00p.m. at Maggard’s Mountain View Chapel.

Her funeral is Thursday at noon.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
The small Appalachian water district is $1 million in debt.
Emergency rate hike approved for struggling Ky. water system
Judge-Executive says Mother Nature has ‘hit once again’
Judge-Executive says Mother Nature has ‘hit once again’
Kentucky State Police Cruiser
KSP: Trooper involved shooting investigation underway in Knott County
Traffic alert
Traffic Alert: Car crash causes congestion on I-75

Latest News

Repairs continue on the head of the Mother Goose Inn after it fell in March.
First look at Mother Goose head rebuilding project
Officials say the project has been in the works for 12 years.
Hazard, Buckhorn, and Perry County officials announce plan for new water treatment plant
Officials say the event is designed to benefit both the stores and their communities.
Food City to hold in-person hiring event
City of Corbin excited to get the ball rolling on KFC themed musical
City of Corbin officials excited to get the ball rolling on KFC-themed musical