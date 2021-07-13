Perry County woman dies nearly ten days after ATV crash
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Hazard woman has died more than one week after she was injured in an ATV crash.
41-year-old LaShawnda Marie White died Sunday at UK Hospital after being involved in the crash on July 2nd.
White’s visitation will be Wednesday night from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00p.m. at Maggard’s Mountain View Chapel.
Her funeral is Thursday at noon.
