Advertisement

Perry Co. Farmer’s Market teams up with ARH to make buying produce convenient for health care workers

The two partnered together to host a pop-up farmer’s market outside of ARH hospital Tuesday, July 13th.
(Visit Fargo-Moorhead Website)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s no secret that health care professionals work extensive hours, which can make it difficult for them to attend certain events like farmers markets.

That is why Perry County Farmer’s Market and ARH hospital have come together to host a pop-up farmer’s market in the ARH hospital’s parking lot Tuesday, July 13th; aiming to make it more convenient for health care professionals to buy fresh, local produce and baked goods.

“[Hospital workers] have a hard time getting to farmers markets because their hours are so long, so this is a special event for them just as an appreciation and to bring our fresh fruits and vegetables to them,” says Kiristen Webb, Perry County Farmer’s Market Manager.

The market’s regular hours are from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursdays and from 7:00 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at Triangle Park in downtown Hazard.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: KSP)
Pike County teenager missing since June found safe
LaShawnda White of Hazard died Sunday, July 11 from injuries sustained in an ATV crash on...
Perry County woman dies nearly ten days after ATV crash
Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
Police: Two kids found wandering beside road in Martin County
Monday COVID-19 Update: Positivity rate continues to increase

Latest News

Food City
Food City Hiring Preview
Louisville’s Metro Department of Corrections was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a pickup...
‘Patria Y Vida’ spray-painted on pickup truck that crashed into LMDC, prompting evacuation
Knox County Annex Center
“More convenience for people” : Old County Jail becomes Knox County Annex Center
God’s Pantry Food Bank received over 1,000 pounds of beef as a donation Tuesday. The donation...
Kentucky priest donates 1,000 pounds of beef to God’s Pantry Food Bank