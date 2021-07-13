Perry Co. Farmer’s Market teams up with ARH to make buying produce convenient for health care workers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s no secret that health care professionals work extensive hours, which can make it difficult for them to attend certain events like farmers markets.

That is why Perry County Farmer’s Market and ARH hospital have come together to host a pop-up farmer’s market in the ARH hospital’s parking lot Tuesday, July 13th; aiming to make it more convenient for health care professionals to buy fresh, local produce and baked goods.

“[Hospital workers] have a hard time getting to farmers markets because their hours are so long, so this is a special event for them just as an appreciation and to bring our fresh fruits and vegetables to them,” says Kiristen Webb, Perry County Farmer’s Market Manager.

The market’s regular hours are from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursdays and from 7:00 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at Triangle Park in downtown Hazard.

