‘Patria Y Vida’ spray-painted on pickup truck that crashed into LMDC, prompting evacuation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Metro Department of Corrections was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a pickup truck crashed into the building in downtown Louisville.

Few details were immediately available, but WAVE 3 News confirmed the evacuation began at about 12:20 p.m.

WAVE 3 News obtained a photo of the pickup truck (above) that had crashed into LMDC. It had “Patria Y Vida” spray-painted on the back and both sides of it. That is translated to “Country and life,” a rallying cry among demonstrators who’ve overtaken the streets in Cuba in recent days, protesting a lack of food and medicine and other economic shortfalls.

A man was taken into custody shortly after the incident, LMDC Assistant Director Steve Durham said. That person’s identity was not immediately known, but LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said he does not speak English. She added that there won’t be any language barrier in the investigation because the department has bilingual detectives.

Ruoff said an off-duty officer was leaving the Jefferson County Courthouse when he saw the truck heading toward Metro Corrections. It was originally reported that a suspicious package was found in the pickup truck, prompting the arrival of the LMPD bomb squad and a bomb-sniffing dog. The dog, however, did not find anything suspicious, Ruoff said.

WAVE 3 News reporter Natalia Martinez was inside Metro Corrections when she said a sheriff’s deputy told everyone to remain calm but to move quickly outside.

The Jefferson County Courthouse, the Hall of Justice and the Judicial Center all were evacuated.

Despite the busy scene in the heart of downtown Louisville, nobody was injured.

“This does appear to be an isolated incident and an individual who acted alone,” Ruoff said. “We don’t know motive or anything like that.”

Ruoff said the suspect likely will face “at least criminal mischief” and possibly other charges.

Durham said there doesn’t appear to be any significant structural damage to the LMDC building.

