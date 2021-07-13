Advertisement

Patient gets kidney intended for someone else, hospital says

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in University Circle
University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in University Circle(WOIO)
By WOIO staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An investigation is underway after a patient received a kidney intended for another person, University Hospitals said in a statement released on Monday.

WOIO reported the kidney is compatible and the patient is recovering “as expected,” according to the statement. The other patient’s transplant surgery was delayed.

Two caregivers are on administrative leave while the hospital investigates.

The hospital said it notified the United Network for Organ Sharing, which organizes the national organ transplant system.

“We have offered our sincerest apologies to these patients and their families. We recognize they entrusted us with their care,” the release said. “The situation is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to helping patients return to health and live life to the fullest.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: KSP)
Pike County teenager missing since June found safe
LaShawnda White of Hazard died Sunday, July 11 from injuries sustained in an ATV crash on...
Perry County woman dies nearly ten days after ATV crash
Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
Monday COVID-19 Update: Positivity rate continues to increase
Mike Dixon was last seen in the Belfry community of Pike County. His family is offering a...
Family pleads, ‘Do what’s right,’ as search for missing Pike County man enters month three

Latest News

Food City
Food City Hiring Preview
This photo provided by Polk County, Iowa Jail shows Douglas Jensen. A federal judge agreed on...
Judge agrees to free QAnon believer charged in Capitol riot
FILE - Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the...
Pope visits young cancer patients ahead of expected release
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
Death toll in Florida condo building collapse rises to 95
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison details the circumstances surrounding a...
Baltimore police commissioner describes circumstances of shooting near mall