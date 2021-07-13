One dead, two injured in Knox County mine collapse, Rural Metro Fire reports

MASCOT, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person has died and two workers have been injured in a collapse at the Nyrstar Mine on 2160 Immel Road, according to Rural Metro Fire officials.

Both workers are being transported to UT Medical Center and all other employees have been accounted for, according to Rural Metro Fire firefighters.

Rural Metro Fire along with Knox County Rescue and American Medical Response responded to the call that came in at 1 p.m.

This is the third fatality at the companies Tennessee locations this year. 26-year-old Cody Scott Maggard, was killed in February and 35-year-old Brandon Roski, was killed in May according to the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

Rural Metro Fire, Knox County Rescue and AMR are at a Nystar Mine in Mascot, where two workers have been injured in a collapse. Both workers are being brought to the surface now by mine rescue personnel. pic.twitter.com/GSZ8UefqgS — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) July 13, 2021

The Immel is one of the three underground zinc mines operated by Nyrstar Tennessee Mines. The East Tennessee plant has over 400 employees, according to Nyrstar.

Nyrstar is the second largest zinc metal producer, covering three continents and more than 4,000 employees.

The collapse is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.