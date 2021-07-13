Advertisement

One dead, two injured in Knox County mine collapse, Rural Metro Fire reports

Two workers have been injured and one killed in a collapse at the Nyrstar Mine in Mascot.
Nyrstar Mines
Nyrstar Mines(Abby Kousouris)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASCOT, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person has died and two workers have been injured in a collapse at the Nyrstar Mine on 2160 Immel Road, according to Rural Metro Fire officials.

Both workers are being transported to UT Medical Center and all other employees have been accounted for, according to Rural Metro Fire firefighters.

Rural Metro Fire along with Knox County Rescue and American Medical Response responded to the call that came in at 1 p.m.

This is the third fatality at the companies Tennessee locations this year. 26-year-old Cody Scott Maggard, was killed in February and 35-year-old Brandon Roski, was killed in May according to the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

The Immel is one of the three underground zinc mines operated by Nyrstar Tennessee Mines. The East Tennessee plant has over 400 employees, according to Nyrstar.

Nyrstar is the second largest zinc metal producer, covering three continents and more than 4,000 employees.

The collapse is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: KSP)
Pike County teenager missing since June found safe
LaShawnda White of Hazard died Sunday, July 11 from injuries sustained in an ATV crash on...
Perry County woman dies nearly ten days after ATV crash
Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
Police: Two kids found wandering beside road in Martin County
Monday COVID-19 Update: Positivity rate continues to increase

Latest News

Food City
Food City Hiring Preview
Louisville’s Metro Department of Corrections was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a pickup...
‘Patria Y Vida’ spray-painted on pickup truck that crashed into LMDC, prompting evacuation
Knox County Annex Center
“More convenience for people” : Old County Jail becomes Knox County Annex Center
Perry Co. Farmer’s Market teams up with ARH to make buying produce convenient for health care workers
God’s Pantry Food Bank received over 1,000 pounds of beef as a donation Tuesday. The donation...
Kentucky priest donates 1,000 pounds of beef to God’s Pantry Food Bank