“More convenience for people” : Old County Jail becomes Knox County Annex Center

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As the Knox County Detention Center neared completion in 2019, talk soon began about moving the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies into a new space.

“Basically the sheriff’s office was located in a building that was inadequate to say the least for their operations. So we targeted putting this building together,” said Knox County Judge Executive Mike Mitchell.

In the spring of 2020, deputies officially moved in the new space saying the location is a much needed improvement.

“It was very small. It was approximately 1,000 to 1,200 square foot. Literally you had to turn sideways to pass someone come up and down the hallway,” said Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith. “Very small cramped offices… didn’t have enough space for a meeting room for the deputies.”

However, the new space provides more space and opportunities.

“It makes it allowable for more convenience for people. Ample parking out front, easier access for them to come in and pay their taxes, to get vehicle inspections, pay for paper services or police services,” said Smith.

The annex serving as a multi-use center.

“We utilize it for 911 addressing, we got animal control, solid waste offices over here now that we didn’t have room for before as well as the drivers license testing,” said Mitchell.

County Officials say the transformation was a team effort.

“It makes it good. We can be more organized in this space. We can have supervisor areas and we can have administration areas and then we can have operation areas and it just makes it more professional,” said Smith.

The sheriff’s office officially held an open house for the new location in early July 2021, since the pandemic delayed their original plans to do so.

Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dispatch is available 24/7.

The address for the center is 103 Annex Street.

