Mets’ Alonso repeats as HR Derby champion

Pete Alonso, of the New York Mets, celebrates winning the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The MLB baseball All-Star Game will be played Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Pete Alonso of the New York Mets became the third back-to-back Home Run Derby champion, beating No. 6 seed Trey Mancini in the final.

Alonso and his blue-and-orange bat went 6 for 6 in a 28-second stretch to give him 23 homers in the final round after Mancini hit 22 in the thin Rocky Mountain air.

The 26-year-old Alonso joins Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes (2013-14) as the only players to win two straight. Alonso has one distinction, though - his titles are over three seasons. There wasn’t an event last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before stepping to the plate for the final, Alonso danced and sang along with the crowd to Journey’s hit song “Don’t Stop Believin.’” He didn’t stop believing, either.

Needing six to win, he made quick work of that. After his winning blast, Alonso flexed for a brief moment, headed toward the mound and then put on a giant chain. Pitching strikes to Alonso was Dave Jauss, the team’s bench coach.

It was quite a ride for Baltimore’s Mancini, who was a long shot to win the event. The 29-year-old returned this season after treatment for colon cancer. He was diagnosed during spring training last year and missed the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

