Man accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage to police cruisers arrested

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man accused of causing a crash with two Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputies, leading to nearly $13,000 in damage to their cruisers has been arrested.

Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office say that just after 10:00 a.m. on Monday, two deputies were sent to Morgan Lane to investigate a domestic disturbance call. Upon arrival, they found 37-year-old Jonathan “Toby” Whiles of Somerset sitting in the driver’s seat of a car. A deputy tried to get him out of the car because he had active warrants when Whiles sped off, kicking gravel up and sideswiping the two cruisers.

The damage to the two cruisers was estimated to be more than $12,900.

Around 30 minutes later, one of the deputies spotted Whiles’ car on KY-1248 turning onto KY-80 westbound. While briefly led deputies on a chase, including weaving through oncoming traffic. The chase was called off for public safety reasons.

Later that night, after a warrant had been obtained, dispatch received a tip just before 10:00 p.m. that Whiles was on Hickory Nut Ridge Road. Deputies, along with officials from the Somerset Police Department and a trooper from Kentucky State Police briefly chased him on foot before losing him in the darkness.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, dispatch received another tip that Whiles was again spotted on Hickory Nut Ridge Road, where he was later arrested. He then acted like he was having a medical issue, so he was first taken to the hospital before he was later taken to jail. Whiles was charged with two counts of fleeing or evading police, three counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and theft by unlawful taking.

