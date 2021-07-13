Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. reports cluster of COVID-19 cases connected to youth camp

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says 11 cases of COVID-19 have been connected to a youth camp.

The health department says they are working with the Blue Grass Christian Camp on Athens Boonesboro Rd.

We’ve obtained an email sent to parents from the camp that says this week’s camp session has been canceled after at least 11 people associated with the camp have tested positive for the virus.

According to the emails, a few members of last week’s camp session have since tested positive for the virus, which prompted the camp to test unvaccinated staff and volunteers. Those results came back Tuesday morning and multiple staff members tested positive.

In the email we obtained from the camp, they say the staff members were not showing symptoms and were removed from the camp. They say some were members of two cabins.

Campers were picked up earlier Tuesday afternoon.

The health department says there are more than the 11 cases they are reporting, but they don’t have exact totals because those patients live in other counties.

WKYT did reach out to the camp for comment but has not heard back yet.

The health department said it’s unclear if any of these cases are the delta variant. That can take two to three weeks to get those specific results. They say the variant has been recognized in Lexington and assume it is becoming the dominant strain in the community.

