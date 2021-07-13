Letcher County Sheriffs Department: Mid-year check on drug busts

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Letcher County Sheriffs Department have reviewed the drug busts they made through the first half of 2021.

Sheriff Mickey Stines says that they’ve seized over 1000 illegal pills, heroin and fentanyl, and methamphetamine. The department has served over 500 arrest warrants.

In some cases, the powerful drug fentanyl was disguised as Oxycontin leaving the department concerned about drug use affecting the community.

In the last two and a half years the department has removed nearly five pounds of methamphetamine, which the Sheriff says is a large amount. Now, the department is looking to expand the number of officers they have trained to go after drugs, hoping to grow his team. “They come out and do the job every day,” the Sheriff says of his deputies.

