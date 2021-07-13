Letcher County officials warn of phone and mail scams

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several scams have been reported to the Letcher County Sheriffs Department in recent weeks.

One mail scam involves an individual receiving a letter containing a check in the mail. A note accompanies the check requesting it be cashed and the victim may keep some of the money. However, the check is fraudulent and the person who cashed it will be on the hook for repaying the full amount, according to the Sheriff.

Additionally, one scam claims to be offering federal grants if you pay a start up fee.

“Again, we advise all of the citizens to never give out private information over the phone, and if it seems too good to be true, it probably is,” says Sheriff Stines.

There is also a scam asking for Medicare and Medicaid numbers, according to a Facebook post from the Letcher County Sheriffs Department.

If you suspect Medicaid or Medicare fraud you may do any of the following, per the Sheriffs department.

Call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227). TTY users can call 1-877-486-2048. Call the fraud hotline of the Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General at 1-800-HHS-TIPS (1-800-447-8477). TTY users can call 1-800-377-4950.

There have also been reports that scammers are trying to get social security numbers to expunge criminal records.

The Sheriffs Department reminds everyone that scammers use apps that allow them to appear to have local phone numbers, so always be sure to verify the person you’re talking to.

