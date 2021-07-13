Hazard, Buckhorn, and Perry County officials announce plan for new water treatment plant

BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard, City of Buckhorn, and Perry County announced a plan on Monday to bring a new water treatment plant to the area.

“The water plant on the middle fork of the Kentucky River has been something that’s been in the works for about 12 years,” Buckhorn Mayor Thomas Burns said. “So it’s been one of those things that’s identified.”

Burns said that phase one of the plan, which includes applying for grants and relocating discharge sites in Buckhorn, is officially underway.

“We’ve been purchasing our water from the city of Hazard since, with the inception of our water company here in Buckhorn, that’s about 25 years now,” Burns said.

Those in the area may remember the problems that the community of Buckhorn dealt with in 2018, a chain of events that is still on Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini’s mind.

“Ever since I’ve been the mayor and working with the county judge and the city of Buckhorn, we’ve always tried to come up with a different solution of what we can actually do to help that area,” Mobelini said.

Mobelini emphasized that they are trying to push forward and help one another.

“We’ve still got to fight for each other, we’ve still got to fight for every grant, dollar and infrastructure dollar out there,” Mobelini said. “Because if it’s good for the people out in the county of Buckhorn or up in Leatherwood, it’s going to be good for the city of Hazard.”

A mindset that has Burns and others in Buckhorn feeling thankful.

“It’s reassuring and refreshing for folks over here in Buckhorn and this part of Perry County,” Burns said.

