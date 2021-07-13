Advertisement

Former UVA Wise football player found dead with gunshot wounds inside overturned vehicle in DC

Photo Courtesy: UVA Wise Athletics Twitter
Photo Courtesy: UVA Wise Athletics Twitter(WJHL)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — A former UVA Wise student-athlete was found dead with gunshot wounds inside of an overturned vehicle in Washington D.C.

Emergency crews responded to a report of an overturned vehicle last Thursday night in the 3300 block of Erie Street Southeast, near the border between Washington D.C. and Maryland.

At the scene, first-responders found Muntsier Sharfi, 24, inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports Sharfi was a member of UVA Wise’s football program. He graduated last year.

“Muntsier will be forever remembered for his smile and the smile he put on the faces of so many,” UVA Wise said in a statement.

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide. The police department offers a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in homicide cases. Those with information are asked to call 202-727-9099.

Most Read

Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
Monday COVID-19 Update: Positivity rate continues to increase
The small Appalachian water district is $1 million in debt.
Emergency rate hike approved for struggling Ky. water system
Police searching for hit and run suspect in Powell County
Traffic alert
Traffic Alert: Car crash causes congestion on I-75

Latest News

(Photo: KSP)
Pike County teenager missing since June found safe
James Patrick Cantrell
Buchanan County shooting suspect indicted
VBA Debate Canceled
VBA Debate Canceled
On Monday, the FDA announced a new warning on Johnson and Johnson.
FDA’s new warning on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine shouldn’t be feared, health experts say