Former UVA Wise football player found dead with gunshot wounds inside overturned vehicle in DC

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — A former UVA Wise student-athlete was found dead with gunshot wounds inside of an overturned vehicle in Washington D.C.

Emergency crews responded to a report of an overturned vehicle last Thursday night in the 3300 block of Erie Street Southeast, near the border between Washington D.C. and Maryland.

At the scene, first-responders found Muntsier Sharfi, 24, inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports Sharfi was a member of UVA Wise’s football program. He graduated last year.

Earlier today, we learned of the passing of former student-athlete and UVA Wise graduate Muntsier Sharfi ’20. Muntsier was a member of the football program during his time on campus and graduated with a degree in management information systems. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/6w2wMs5li8 — UVA Wise Athletics (@UVAWiseCavs) July 9, 2021

“Muntsier will be forever remembered for his smile and the smile he put on the faces of so many,” UVA Wise said in a statement.

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide. The police department offers a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in homicide cases. Those with information are asked to call 202-727-9099.