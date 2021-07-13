Food City to hold in-person hiring event

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Those looking for jobs in Eastern Kentucky may want to check with their nearest Food City location.

The company announced an in-person hiring event for Wednesday, July 14 where store managers will conduct walk-in interviews. Food City President and CEO Steve Smith says this will not only benefit the company as a whole, but the communities in which they serve as well.

“We’re opening the stores up to do walk-in interviews this Wednesday the 14th. If you want to apply online, you can do that previous to the 14th,” Smith said. “But if you just want to walk in the store, see the store manager, they’re going to be there that day ready to do interviews and hopefully we’re going to make some job offers if not that day, soon after that.”

Smith encourages anyone in need of work to come in and apply.

