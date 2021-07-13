Advertisement

First look at Mother Goose head rebuilding project

Repairs continue on the head of the Mother Goose Inn after it fell in March.
Repairs continue on the head of the Mother Goose Inn after it fell in March.
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We now have our first look at the rebuilding of a historic Perry County landmark.

Kristie Gorman posted a picture of the progress being made on the head formerly attached to the Mother Goose Inn in Hazard.

The goose’s head fell off in late March, thanks to age and damage from ice storms last winter.

“It’s so neat to see my dad recreate the Mother Goose for our hometown,” Gorman posted, “Proud is an understatement.”

The Mother Goose Inn has been a tourist destination and had been overlooking traffic on North Main Street since it was completed in 1940.

It is still not known when the head will be finished.

