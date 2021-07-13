Advertisement

FDA’s new warning on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine shouldn’t be feared, health experts say

By Faith King
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced a new warning on the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine.

The CDC said around 12.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States. Out of those, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome have been detected.

Health officials are saying the benefits of the shot outweigh the risk.

“The main difference between Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer and Moderna, the Johnson & Johnson set up, the way it’s made is very similar to some vaccines that we’ve used for years and the flu vaccine has this same side effect,” Dr. Eric Yazel with the Clark County Health Department said.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a rare condition in which the body’s immune system damages nerve cells, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis.

“It starts in the lower extremities and you’ll just gradually have some progressive weakness,” Yazel said. “So at first your legs may feel kind of heavy, then it may progress to like weakness and even to the point where you’re having difficulty walking.”

The FDA said in most of these people, symptoms began within 42 days of receiving their Johnson & Johnson dose.

Yazel said this new warning shouldn’t discourage anyone from taking the one-dose shot.

“This is a side effect that’s very similar to every other vaccine of its class,” Yazel added. “It’s almost an expected side effect, I would just say again, the risk benefits, COVID and its side effects are way worst than any of the things we’re talking about right now.”

In a statement, Johnson & Johnson said the safety and well-being of the people who use their products is the company’s number one priority. The company also added the chance of having this side-effect is very low.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
Monday COVID-19 Update: Positivity rate continues to increase
The small Appalachian water district is $1 million in debt.
Emergency rate hike approved for struggling Ky. water system
Police searching for hit and run suspect in Powell County
Traffic alert
Traffic Alert: Car crash causes congestion on I-75

Latest News

Pfizer thinks a booster for its COVID-19 vaccine might be necessary, something they're set to...
COVID-19: Will we need vaccine boosters?
Dogs walking on hot pavement can cause blistering on their paw pads which can lead to infections.
Pavement can be 50 degrees hotter than air, beware of letting dogs walk on it
The Biden administration acknowledged falling shy of its goal of having 70% of Americans at...
July 4 celebrations show COVID-19 progress, concerns
The delta variant of COVID-19, which devastated India, has been detected in all 50 states and...
COVID: Protecting kids under 12 as delta variant spreads
Experts say the Delta variant will be "hyper-regionalized," and states with the lowest...
COVID: States with low vaccination rates could be hardest hit by Delta variant