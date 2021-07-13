Experts looking for armadillos in Smoky Mountains

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The hunt for armadillos is on in East Tennessee and a team from UT Chattanooga says they’ve gotten reports of them in Great Smoky Mountains.

With that information, the group of researchers is on the hunt to find them.

There’s several reasons, including checking their health and studying what climate they’re living in.

Despite the belief that they’re more of an animal you’d find out west in a dry area, they love water and can adapt well.

“They mainly stay around water sources so around the Chickamauga Dam here in Chattanooga, Tellico Plains area, big water reservoirs, people think of them as a desert mammal but they really like water,” said Carissa Turner, University of Tennessee Chattanooga.

If you’re trying to keep armadillos out of your garden sprinkle a small amount of cayenne pepper around your garden. That’ll keep them away.

