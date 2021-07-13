Dolly Parton goes antique shopping in Middle Tennessee

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few antique shops got a surprise from Dolly Parton herself in middle Tennessee last week.

The owner of Three French Hens Antiques Boutique, Stacey Harris-Fish, says it was just a typical Wednesday when Dolly Parton walked into her store.

Harris-Fish says she was honored and shocked that Dolly would not only shop at her store but also shop locally.

”Dolly can shop anywhere and the fact she can shop small businesses, it just speaks evermore to her character,” said Harris-Fish.

This isn’t the first time Dolly shopped at Three French Hens Antiques Boutique before. In fact, Dolly went to another antique shop looking for Harris-Fish’s store. When Dolly asked where the store was, the other local antique shop gave Dolly directions to the store.

“They went into one of our neighbor friends, Village Antiques, and asked where we went, and if we were still around somewhere,” said Harris-Fish. “So they gave directions to get down to our new location.”

Harris-Fish said that they are actually looking to relocate again due to the building the shop is currently in being torn down. She says they have been going through a rough patch trying to find a new spot for the shop but Dolly showing up brought them renewed motivation to keep going.

”Dolly doesn’t understand what she gave to this shop owner that is kind of going through a stressful time right now,” said Harris-Fish. “To come into the store right now it has kind of given us a renewed motivation.”

Harris-Fish said they are continuing to look for a new location for the store and hopes that Dolly will come back to shop again soon.

She also wouldn’t tell us exactly what Dolly bought from her store but she did say that she loves vintage and was drawn toward the garden.

