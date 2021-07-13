Crash ends with Florida woman facing charges in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An early morning call to a car crash left one woman in jail facing several charges.

Just before 3 a.m. Monday, deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to the crash on I-75 southbound about four miles north of London. When they got to the scene, they found a gray SUV overturned behind a guard rail.

EMT’s already on the scene told police the driver, identified as Chola Maria Bertram, 46, of Naples, Florida, was trying to hide several items behind the vehicle or in the nearby woods before they got there.

During their investigation, deputies found several baggies, digital scales, a mirror with residue and determined Bertram was under the influence. Police say she told them the residue on the mirror was cocaine.

When they searched further, they found containers of a white substance and containers of a brown substance believed to be cocaine inside the SUV.

Bertram is charged with DUI, driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in a controlled substance.

She is being held on a $2,500 cash bond at the Laurel County Correctional Center.

