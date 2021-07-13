Chances for showers and storms continue today, drier and hotter days ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While the rain chances continue to be a factor in our weather, the big story today and toward the end of the week will be the heat and humidity.

Today and Tonight

Tuesday will look a lot like Monday in many ways: A mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies, chances for showers and storms in the heat of the day and lots of humidity. It was soupy out there yesterday and that trend will continue today. While we could still see a few strong storms this afternoon, as of this post, we are not under a severe risk from the Storm Prediction Center. Highs will top out in the mid-80s, but it will feel much warmer than that thanks to the humidity.

Tonight, look for scattered rain chances, especially early under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

While our rain chances continue on Wednesday, they will become even more scattered than they have been the last few days. Highs will still top out in the mid-80s and still feel warmer thanks to the humidity.

Thursday and Friday, the rain chances continue to stay low, but the thermometer starts to climb toward the upper 80s. The humidity won’t go anywhere either, so it could feel like well into the 90s and maybe even close to 100 at times. Remember to continue observing your heat precautions.

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days. (WYMT)

I mentioned yesterday that the weekend rain chances would probably have to be increased on the seven day forecast. Well, the models agree with that. Saturday and Sunday could be soggy at times, so that’s something to get on your radar, pun intended, as we look ahead. We’ll keep you posted as we get closer.

Stay cool!

