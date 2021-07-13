Advertisement

Buchanan County shooting suspect indicted

James Patrick Cantrell
James Patrick Cantrell(Southwest Virginia Regional Jail via WJHL)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANSANT, Va. (WJHL) — A grand jury has indicted a Buchanan County man who was arrested in a shooting investigation, according to CBS affiliate WJHL.

James Patrick Cantrell, 44 of Pilgrim’s Knob, was indicted Monday on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, malicious discharge of a firearm in or at an occupied building, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, and animal cruelty (torture/mutilate dog causing death or serious injury).

Cantrell was arrested after a man was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the Spruce Pine area of the county late last month. The shooting victim, identified as Tony Dean Cole, 59, was taken to a hospital in Kentucky with serious injuries.

After the shooting, police charged Cantrell with abduction by force and took him into custody at a hotel in Tazewell County. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says the victim of the abduction was a woman who was at the residence when the shooting occurred.

Cantrell is being held without bond in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Tazewell.

