Benny Campbell steps down as Wolfe County Softball Head Coach

(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Coach Benny Campbell has stepped down from his position as WCHS Head Softball Coach after twelve seasons.

Campbell turned the program into one of the most successful programs in the state.  His teams have won two consecutive 14th Region Titles as well as seven consecutive district titles.  They have won three All A Titles highlighted by a State Quarter Finals Appearance in 2019.  In the past four 14th Region Tournament Appearances, the Lady Wolves have posted a 9-2 record with 2 Championships and a Runner-Up finish.

Coach Campbell plans to stay involved with Wolfe County Athletics in whatever capacity he can.

