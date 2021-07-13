Advertisement

Assault Investigation in Magoffin County

(Source: Raycom Media)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police in Pikeville received a call regarding a shooting in Magoffin County on Sunday, July 11.

Deputies responded to a Rockhouse Fork Road where they say they discovered a man who was shot. During their investigation, they discovered that an argument between Michael Perkins and Bobby Stephens resulted in Stephens being shot.

Deputies arrested Michael Perkins who is currently charged with one count of assault in the first degree.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: KSP)
Pike County teenager missing since June found safe
LaShawnda White of Hazard died Sunday, July 11 from injuries sustained in an ATV crash on...
Perry County woman dies nearly ten days after ATV crash
Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
Monday COVID-19 Update: Positivity rate continues to increase
Mike Dixon was last seen in the Belfry community of Pike County. His family is offering a...
Family pleads, ‘Do what’s right,’ as search for missing Pike County man enters month three

Latest News

Food City
Food City Hiring Preview
Man involved in controversial arrest files lawsuit against Lexington police officers
Police tape.
Escaped inmate found and arrested in Bell County
Police: Two kids found wandering beside road in Martin County