Assault Investigation in Magoffin County

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police in Pikeville received a call regarding a shooting in Magoffin County on Sunday, July 11.

Deputies responded to a Rockhouse Fork Road where they say they discovered a man who was shot. During their investigation, they discovered that an argument between Michael Perkins and Bobby Stephens resulted in Stephens being shot.

Deputies arrested Michael Perkins who is currently charged with one count of assault in the first degree.

