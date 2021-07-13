Advertisement

Alice Lloyd replacing baseball field with turf, adding more improvements

By John Lowe
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For years, the home of the Eagles has been on top of the mountains.

“Well the field’s been here about 30 years,” said Alice Lloyd head baseball coach Scott Cornett. “It’s just a beautiful setting, a beautiful place to play.”

Over the course of the offseason, the home of ALC baseball will get major facelift, highlighted by a turf field.

“We’ve played on turf quite a bit sometimes in college, especially early in the year,” Cornett said. “It’s going to mean a lot for us in February and March when the weather is really iffy and that’s when a lot of our games are played. Quite honestly so it gives us an advantage of being able to practice and play more.”

The new field will be complimented by new dugouts and a locker room, updated bullpens and fencing, and lights.

Not only to improve the baseball experience, but to give a boost to the new ALC soccer teams.

“We’re starting soccer here so the playing field will be used for soccer in the fall,” said Cornett. “Which we have men’s and women’s soccer, it’s the first time we’ve had that. So it’s a multi-purpose-type field.”

But in the spring, Cornett hopes that this will give a new kind of home field advantage to the Eagles.

“The thing that excites me the most about it is the practice times because sometimes we’re in the mountains and we get some weather here,” Cornett said. “Everybody’s looking for someone with a turf field, so we may luck out and get a bunch of home games.”

The field is set to be completed by the fall.

