Aidyn Tackett’s final ride: Community says goodbye to Pike County teenager

DORTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Aiden Tackett took one last ride through the Dorton community Tuesday, joined by a host of neighbors and loved ones who wanted to send him off the only way he would have wanted: engines roaring.

The 13-year-old died Thursday, leaving behind a legacy of love and smiles.

”We’re small, we are very close-knit. We’ve always been like a family here, so it’s almost like you’re losing one of your own family members,” said Dorton Asst. Principal Rhonda Jerrell. “It’s a tragedy. Especially for schools the size of ours.”

The loss, according to Jarrell, extends past the classroom and through the ball court where Tackett played.

“It’s gonna be real different seeing him not there. It’s not the same,” said teammate Brayden Chaffin

With blue ribbons and American flags sprinkled around the small town, Aidyn’s casket was lifted into the back of a truck and given one last journey through the streets.

”He was known by so many in our community and they sure came out and show their support today,” said Jarrell.

His loved ones said it was all about celebrating the full-speed life he always lived as they followed him to the cemetery and continued to make a little noise with a mess of motors near his gravesite.

With more than 50 ATVs and just as many vehicles, the procession stretched from Dorton School where the funeral was held to the Precious Memories Cemetery on Blaze Branch. A trek Aidyn took often, leaving those involved to say they were honored to be part of his final ride.

