Police: 2 officers on US task force shot outside Baltimore

A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.
A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.(Source: WJLA/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — A law enforcement official says two warrant apprehension task force officers were shot and wounded Tuesday while serving a warrant outside a Baltimore-area mall.

The official could not discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity, saying preliminary information is that the officers’ injuries are not life-threatening.

Baltimore County police say the shooting happened Tuesday outside the Security Square Mall in Woodlawn.

Video showed a pickup truck stopped with bullet holes in the driver’s window and windshield.

Baltimore Police tweeted that the commissioner responded to Shock Trauma at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

