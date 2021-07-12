Wayne County man charged in ATV theft

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing charges for his role in the theft of an ATV from Pulaski County.

On Saturday, deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office found and towed the ATV after it was found wrecked on Highway 776. On Friday, police had arrested a suspect on criminal trespassing and public intoxication charges. During the arrest, deputies found a wheel nut on him that matched the wrecked vehicle.

After interviewing the man, identified as Norman Hughes, 43, of Monticello, he admitted to stealing the ATV from Ford Brothers Auction in Nancy and had drove it to Wayne County where he wrecked it.

In addition to his previous charges, Hughes is now charged with theft by unlawful taking.

He is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center.

