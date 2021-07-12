Advertisement

Upward Bound: Summer camps inspire teens to learn science

The Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky hosts summer day camps for local teens in the Upward Bound program.(Zak Hawke/WYMT)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Teens are getting hands on with science at The Challenger Learning Center this summer.

Day camps taking place at the Hazard Community and Technical College location offer high-school age students in the Upward Bound program a chance to keep learning while school is out of session.

The Upward Bound program is funded through federal grants and targets teens in lower income households that intend to go to college, typically as a first-generation student.

Dr. Ann Harris, a lecturer at the college, helps run the day camp.

“The goal is to get them out and get them experience in science hands on,” she says. “I just started this year doing the summer STEM camps for Challenger Learning Center and what will make me come back next year will be just getting to see the peoples experience with doing these things for the first time.”

The summer camps are all currently full according to Learning Center officials, but new experiences are being planned for the whole community in the fall.

Classrooms and groups can look forward to a fully renovated NASA command center experience, complete with a simulated space station environment. Officials also say that a future lunar experience is being constructed.

The Challenger Learning Center has been closed until recently because of the pandemic, but officials say they typically welcome local classes and are looking forward to doing so again when school resumes.

