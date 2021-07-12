UK outfielder John Rhodes taken in third round of MLB Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky outfielder John Rhodes has been selected with the 76th overall pick of the MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles.

Rhodes started all 52 games for the Wildcats in 2021, leading the team in runs (47), doubles (15) and walks (28) while batting .251. He hit 11 homeruns throughout the course of the season.

Rhodes is the first Wildcat to be selected in the MLB Draft since 2019.

