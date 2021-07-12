Advertisement

UK outfielder John Rhodes taken in third round of MLB Draft

John Rhodes and Jake Plastiak hit three home runs as the Wildcats power to 8-2 victory
By John Lowe
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky outfielder John Rhodes has been selected with the 76th overall pick of the MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles.

Rhodes started all 52 games for the Wildcats in 2021, leading the team in runs (47), doubles (15) and walks (28) while batting .251. He hit 11 homeruns throughout the course of the season.

Rhodes is the first Wildcat to be selected in the MLB Draft since 2019.

