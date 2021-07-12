Summertime Pattern: Scattered showers and storms start the new week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re starting off the new week with the same weather pattern we ended the last one with: Hot, humid and chances for storms in the heat of the day.

Today and Tonight

We’ll likely start this Monday with some patchy dense fog, so be aware of that as you hit the roads. A stray shower or two could also possibly be around. We’ll see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered chances for showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon hours. Highs should climb into the mid-80s for most. Someone might try to make a run at the upper 80s if the rain holds off for a bit.

While we could see a few strong to severe storms later, our severe risk is on the lower side for your Monday. Only about 1/3 of the region is under the marginal (1 out of 5) risk from the Storm Prediction Center. I’m more concerned about if we see any heavy rain on top of our already saturated ground from the weekend. Just stay weather aware and keep your WYMT weather app handy.

The Storm Prediction Center has about 1/3 of our region under a marginal (1 out of 5) risk for severe weather on Monday. (WYMT)

Some scattered rain chances will follow us into the overnight hours. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Chances for scattered showers and storms continue all week long. The chances are just a little lower the deeper into the forecast you get, at least through Friday. As the rain chances decrease, the temperatures climb. Highs will again be in the mid-80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, but could soar into the upper 80s by Thursday and Friday.

The good news is, after Monday, as of now, there is no severe risk for Tuesday and Wednesday. The SPC outlook only goes out for three days at a time. That doesn’t mean we still couldn’t see heavy rain or a stronger storm or two this week. We’ll keep you posted if anything changes.

