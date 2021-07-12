Several airports across our region receive federal funding for ongoing projects

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several airports across our region are benefiting from federal funding from the US. Department of Transportation for infrastructure improvements.

Five airports in Eastern Kentucky, one in Southwest Virginia and one in Southern West Virginia will receive thousands of dollars, or in one case, more than one million dollars, as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

One of those in Eastern Kentucky is the Williamsburg/Whitley County airport, which is in the process of building a new hangar.

Here are the other locations across the mountains and what the funding will be used for. You can see the full list here.

Eastern Kentucky

Julian Carroll Airport (Jackson) - Improve Airport Drainage/Erosion Control, Obstruction Marking/Lighting/Removal - $429,615

Morehead-Rowan County Clyde A Thomas Regional Airport (Morehead) - Rehabilitate Runway - $1,294,922

Wendell H Ford Airport (Hazard) - Acquire Snow Removal Equipment - $250,000

West Liberty Airport (West Liberty) - Construct Building - $974,071

Williamsburg/Whitley County Airport (Williamsburg) - Construct Building - $980,511

Southwest Virginia

Lee County Airport (Jonesville) - Rehabilitate Runway, Rehabilitate Taxiway - $613,300

Southern West Virginia

Logan County Airport (Logan) - Reconstruct Perimeter Fencing - $606,178

