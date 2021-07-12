Advertisement

Police searching for hit and run suspect in Powell County

(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Eastern Kentucky community are asking for your help to find a suspect involved in a hit and run.

Stanton Police posted on Facebook a crash involving two cars happened Friday morning around 11:15 on East College Avenue in front of S and J Food Mart.

The driver of one of the cars involved in the crash, which witnesses say may have been a Hyundai Sonata, took off from the scene without waiting for police.

Police say the car may be silver or light gold, would have heavy front-end damage from the collision and witnesses believe the driver was a woman.

If you have any information or notice a vehicle matching this description, you are asked to contact the Powell County Dispatch Center at 606-663-4116 or message the Stanton Police Department on Facebook. You can remain anonymous. You can also contact the primary investigator directly via email by contacting Detective Billy Rice at william.rice@stantonky.gov

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
Judge-Executive says Mother Nature has ‘hit once again’
Judge-Executive says Mother Nature has ‘hit once again’
The small Appalachian water district is $1 million in debt.
Emergency rate hike approved for struggling Ky. water system
Kentucky State Police Cruiser
KSP: Trooper involved shooting investigation underway in Knott County
Hidden gem in Eastern Kentucky, hoping to see increase in attendance
Hidden gem in Eastern Kentucky, hoping to see increase in attendance

Latest News

American Jazz stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley.
Dive operations aimed at dislodging stuck riverboat in Kentucky’s Lake Barkley
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Wayne County man charged in ATV theft
WYMT Scattered Showers
Summertime Pattern: Scattered showers and storms start the new week
Several airports across our region receive federal funding for ongoing projects