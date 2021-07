LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Iowa transfer CJ Fredrick has had a minor procedure to treat an ongoing problem, but will be ready for the 2021 regular season.

.@CJ_fredrick had a minor procedure today that needed to be done at some point before the season. He and his family decided to be proactive and have it done now rather than wait. We are all happy it went well and he will be back better than ever and ready to go for the season! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) July 12, 2021

The shooting guard missed several games last season with ongoing plantar fasciitis. Coach Calipari confirmed that the procedure was necessary before the season began.

