New information unveiled in Estill County murder case

IRVINE, Ky. (WKYT) - New details have been released about a man charged with murdering a woman in Estill County.

45-year-old Christopher Roberts was arrested after 50-year-old Cindy Donnela Stevens-Roberts was found dead last Wednesday, July 7. Her body was found covered in blood on Marbleyard Road.

Christopher Roberts told police he acted in self-defense when Stevens threatened him with a gun. However, KSP troopers said that story didn’t add up. They said Stevens had two gunshot wounds to the face. Troopers said the wounds and angle of the injuries are not consistent with Roberts’ claim of self-defense.

Police said surveillance video from Marcum and Wallace Hospital showed Roberts pick the woman up from work. Video also showed Roberts return a few hours later in a different car without Stevens.

Roberts has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. He is currently in the Three Forks Regional Detention Center.

