Advertisement

New information unveiled in Estill County murder case

By Grace Finerman
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Ky. (WKYT) - New details have been released about a man charged with murdering a woman in Estill County.

45-year-old Christopher Roberts was arrested after 50-year-old Cindy Donnela Stevens-Roberts was found dead last Wednesday, July 7. Her body was found covered in blood on Marbleyard Road.

Christopher Roberts told police he acted in self-defense when Stevens threatened him with a gun. However, KSP troopers said that story didn’t add up. They said Stevens had two gunshot wounds to the face. Troopers said the wounds and angle of the injuries are not consistent with Roberts’ claim of self-defense.

Police said surveillance video from Marcum and Wallace Hospital showed Roberts pick the woman up from work. Video also showed Roberts return a few hours later in a different car without Stevens.

Roberts has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. He is currently in the Three Forks Regional Detention Center.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
The small Appalachian water district is $1 million in debt.
Emergency rate hike approved for struggling Ky. water system
Judge-Executive says Mother Nature has ‘hit once again’
Judge-Executive says Mother Nature has ‘hit once again’
Kentucky State Police Cruiser
KSP: Trooper involved shooting investigation underway in Knott County
Traffic alert
Traffic Alert: Car crash causes congestion on I-75

Latest News

Mike Dixon
Family pleads ‘do what’s right’ as search for missing Pike County man enters month three- 4:30 p.m.
Mike Dixon was last seen in the Belfry community of Pike County. His family is offering a...
Family pleads ‘do what’s right’ as search for missing Pike County man enters month three
The Island in Pigeon Forge has opened a brand new $20 million attraction that will take people...
SkyFly opens at The Island in Pigeon Forge
EKCEP to host “hire-a-bration” events to connect Eastern Kentuckians with employers
Hazard Police Department uses training simulator to practice for real-life scenarios - 6:00 p.m.
Hazard Police Department uses training simulator to practice for real-life scenarios - 6:00 p.m.