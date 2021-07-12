Monday COVID-19 Update: Positivity rate continues to increase

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the commonwealth Monday afternoon.

The latest report from the state showed 164 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the state’s total case number to 467,612.

33 of Monday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 233 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 70 in the ICU. 30 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate is up to 3.38%.

Gov. Beshear also announced two deaths Monday, both of which were newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,265.

6,988,010 tests have been administered thus far.

As of Monday, one of the state’s 120 counties is in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, that is Livingston County in Western Kentucky.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

