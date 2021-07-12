Looking for a job? Food City is hiring!

ABINGDON, Va. (WYMT) - One company with multiple locations across our region is looking for new employees.

Officials with Food City will host a hiring event on Wednesday, July 14th at all local stores.

A news release from the grocery store chain states the event follows the opening of multiple new stores and store expansions.

The company is looking to fill 1,200 positions, both full and part-time. The jobs range from entry-level to management positions.

Those interested can visit www.foodcity.com or visit any Food City store to apply.

