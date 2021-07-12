Advertisement

Looking for a job? Food City is hiring!

(WVLT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:08 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABINGDON, Va. (WYMT) - One company with multiple locations across our region is looking for new employees.

Officials with Food City will host a hiring event on Wednesday, July 14th at all local stores.

A news release from the grocery store chain states the event follows the opening of multiple new stores and store expansions.

The company is looking to fill 1,200 positions, both full and part-time. The jobs range from entry-level to management positions.

Those interested can visit www.foodcity.com or visit any Food City store to apply.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge-Executive says Mother Nature has ‘hit once again’
Judge-Executive says Mother Nature has ‘hit once again’
Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
The small Appalachian water district is $1 million in debt.
Emergency rate hike approved for struggling Ky. water system
Kentucky State Police Cruiser
KSP: Trooper involved shooting investigation underway in Knott County
Hidden gem in Eastern Kentucky, hoping to see increase in attendance
Hidden gem in Eastern Kentucky, hoping to see increase in attendance

Latest News

Several airports across our region receive federal funding for ongoing projects
Laurel County congregation gather for first service after fire destroyed church
WATCH | Laurel County congregation gather for first service after fire destroyed church
Members of the congregation worship together, with the remnants of their old building behind...
Laurel County congregation gather for first service after fire destroyed church
Lee County, Ky. sees flash flooding, crews urge caution
Lee County sees flash flooding, crews urge caution