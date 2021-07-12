“I think it’s great” : Hazard Police Department uses training simulator to practice for real-life scenarios

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With every call received, police officers need to be ready for whatever they may encounter.

“We try to think about okay where am I going at and then you start to have small mental rehearsals about the surroundings you’re going to be in,” said Hazard Police Department Deputy Chief James East.

To prepare officers for these potential situations, The Hazard Police Department received a “Response to Resistance” training simulator.

“The training that they received both in the academy and through this response to resistance simulator gives us real life scenarios of what to do deal with and how to deal with it,” said East.

The simulator training includes various topics like de-escalation, implicit bias and duty to intervene.

Police Officials say the goal of the training is to not only keep officers safe, but the community as well.

“I seen a scenario that dealt with COVID… a lady was refusing service at a bank which I personally have answered that call before,” said Miller.

The simulator was provided by the Kentucky League of Cities and will be provided the whole month of July.

