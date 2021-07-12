Advertisement

“I think it’s great” : Hazard Police Department uses training simulator to practice for real-life scenarios

Hazard Police Training Simulator
Hazard Police Training Simulator(WYMT)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With every call received, police officers need to be ready for whatever they may encounter.

“We try to think about okay where am I going at and then you start to have small mental rehearsals about the surroundings you’re going to be in,” said Hazard Police Department Deputy Chief James East.

To prepare officers for these potential situations, The Hazard Police Department received a “Response to Resistance” training simulator.

“The training that they received both in the academy and through this response to resistance simulator gives us real life scenarios of what to do deal with and how to deal with it,” said East.

The simulator training includes various topics like de-escalation, implicit bias and duty to intervene.

Police Officials say the goal of the training is to not only keep officers safe, but the community as well.

“I seen a scenario that dealt with COVID… a lady was refusing service at a bank which I personally have answered that call before,” said Miller.

The simulator was provided by the Kentucky League of Cities and will be provided the whole month of July.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
Judge-Executive says Mother Nature has ‘hit once again’
Judge-Executive says Mother Nature has ‘hit once again’
The small Appalachian water district is $1 million in debt.
Emergency rate hike approved for struggling Ky. water system
Kentucky State Police Cruiser
KSP: Trooper involved shooting investigation underway in Knott County
Hidden gem in Eastern Kentucky, hoping to see increase in attendance
Hidden gem in Eastern Kentucky, hoping to see increase in attendance

Latest News

Mother will not be charged after non-verbal children found alone near Sevierville resort
American Jazz stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley.
Dive operations aimed at dislodging stuck riverboat in Kentucky’s Lake Barkley
Police searching for hit and run suspect in Powell County
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Wayne County man charged in ATV theft