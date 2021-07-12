Advertisement

Home builders still face supply shortages, heightened costs

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Home builders and home remodelers are still facing supply shortages and higher prices for construction materials in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Sunday that heightened building costs are the result of surging demand for new houses and home remodeling projects.

Many Americans have been stuck working at home and decided to add a deck or an extra room for an office. The demand is impacting lumber mills as well as factories that make materials for plumbing or wiring.

Many were shut down during the early days of the pandemic, prompting gaps in the supply chain. Freezing weather in Texas earlier this year was another factor. Many building supplies come from factories in that state.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge-Executive says Mother Nature has ‘hit once again’
Judge-Executive says Mother Nature has ‘hit once again’
Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
The small Appalachian water district is $1 million in debt.
Emergency rate hike approved for struggling Ky. water system
Kentucky State Police Cruiser
KSP: Trooper involved shooting investigation underway in Knott County
Hidden gem in Eastern Kentucky, hoping to see increase in attendance
Hidden gem in Eastern Kentucky, hoping to see increase in attendance

Latest News

Several airports across our region receive federal funding for ongoing projects
Looking for a job? Food City is hiring!
Laurel County congregation gather for first service after fire destroyed church
WATCH | Laurel County congregation gather for first service after fire destroyed church
Members of the congregation worship together, with the remnants of their old building behind...
Laurel County congregation gather for first service after fire destroyed church
Lee County, Ky. sees flash flooding, crews urge caution
Lee County sees flash flooding, crews urge caution