Family pleads ‘do what’s right’ as search for missing Pike County man enters month three

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Pike County family has doubled its recovery reward as the search for Mike Dixon continues.

Mike was last seen April 13 in the Tug Fork community of Belfry, but no one has had contact with him since that day. Kentucky State Police opened an investigation and the family began searching, but as resources were tapped out and the hours continue to tick away, the family is still waiting for answers.

“And when I heard it, you can imagine my heart just was very heavy,” said Mike’s mother Deanne Dixon. “But my hope was high... in the beginning.”

Dixon’s mother said the family has worked to hold its composure as the search continues, but they have resigned to the idea that they are no longer looking at a rescue.

“It’s just been a nightmare that we’ve not been able to wake up from, because the sorrow and the grief of losing a child is so great,” said his mother. “We can’t bring him back. God knows we wish we could, but we know that’s not gonna happen. But, with everything in us, we do desire that if anyone would help us to recover him. It would give this family so much closure and the nightmare wouldn’t be as bad.”

Still, they say there will be no semblance of closure until they are able to bury Mike in the family plot where he belongs.

“For one time, if it’s the only time, do what’s right and help us recover our loved one,” said his mother. ”Help us recover Mike so his family can give him the respect that any person deserves. He’s dearly loved. If anyone would put their self in our place and look at it as how they would feel if it was their family member; I plead with all my heart.”

The family increased its reward to $10,000 for anyone who can lead them to Mike’s body, saying they know someone has the information they need to finally get a good night’s sleep and they are not interested in “causing any trouble for anyone.”

“I don’t wanna leave this world with not knowing where my son is,” she said. “We can’t have closure and I can never rest- and my heart can’t hardly bear the thought of him being some place where we can’t at least claim his body and give him a proper resting place.

If you have information about Mike’s disappearance, contact the family at (606)427-9133 or (304)426-6443. You can also reach KSP at (606)433-7711. Callers may remain anonymous, but his mother maintains that this is not about bringing prosecution forward. It is about bringing peace to the family.

