EKCEP to host “hire-a-bration” events to connect Eastern Kentuckians with employers

Job fairs will be held across the region in July to help Kentuckians return to work.
(Gray Media)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Given Governor Beshear’s $1,500 Back-To-Work incentive, the Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP) is launching several job fairs throughout the region through the month of July. These events give Eastern Kentuckians the opportunity to connect with more than 100 employers that are eager to hire people looking for work.

“It’s time to get Kentucky back to work. We want to be the match.com for the workforce, to bring employers and job seekers together,” says Trish Adams, EKCEP Agency Ambassador and Industry Liaison. Adams adds that those attending the job fairs need to bring an updated resume, copies of their driver’s license and social security card, as well as a positive attitude.

The first “hire-a-bration” kicks off Tuesday, July 13th at the Coal Run Community Center in Pike County. For more information on the job fair dates and locations, visit EKCEP’s website or Facebook page.

