Dive operations aimed at dislodging stuck riverboat in Kentucky’s Lake Barkley

American Jazz stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley.
American Jazz stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley.(R. Chad Perkins.)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CADIZ, Ky. (AP) - Efforts are being made to free a riverboat grounded in Western Kentucky.

Officials with the Coast Guard say dive operations were approved Sunday to assess the lake bottom for salvage operations to safely dislodge the American Jazz riverboat in Lake Barkley near Cadiz.

The riverboat became stuck on a sandbar last week. It was not damaged.

The boat operated by American Cruise Lines was carrying 120 passengers and 54 crew members.

It was on a seven-night cruise between Memphis and Nashville.

News outlets report the passengers were moved off the ship and transported to a Nashville hotel on Friday.

