City of Corbin officials excited to get the ball rolling on KFC-themed musical

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - With the recent announcement of the KFC “Finger Lickin’ Musical” coming to the City of Corbin, tourism officials are anxious to get the ball rolling.

Thanks to a $50,000 budget, the initial idea was brought to the tourism commission by playwright Bo List, 15 years ago.

After finally having the necessary funds available, the project was greenlit. Tourism officials say it will not only be a big hit for the city, but also bring in several job opportunities for the theater industry.

“You know, hiring actors and actresses from all over, creating a stage, props, creating musical compositions,” Corbin Tourism Executive Director Maggy Monhollen said.

However, Monhollen said while they are excited, it is not something that will be put together overnight.

“This could be a one-to-five-year process realistically, creatively. So, we’re just all working together right now, the $50,000 was just the initial funding set aside to get the process going,” Monhollen said.

List said when he heard the news, he was relieved.

“We’re not out of the woods, there’s lots to be decided and lots to be determined but this is a great first step and I’m excited to make it,” List said.

List said it is a story of a Kentucky legend that needs to be told.

“I think everybody knows who the colonel is because he’s on the side of the chicken bucket and in these commercials, but he had a really compelling life story and I just feel like it deserves to be heard. Kentucky has a lot of wonderful things going on in it and the world needs to hear about it,” List said.

Monhollen said it will show a side of the Colonel never seen before.

“He was also about perseverance, he was about helping Appalachia, going out into the community and donating, funding,” Monhollen said.

List said he is determined to see his vision on stage, despite a lengthy process.

“So, I’m not going to give up now just because of a little red tape. We’ve unspooled the tape as much as we can,” List said.

Monhollen said they hope to do 75 to 100 shows a season and have seen a strong response from the theater industry.

“Wanting to be involved from the ground floor and I think that people in the community understand the tourism impact that this could have,” Monhollen said.

List said he has seen his personal struggle of getting the musical up and running, reflected through the story of Colonel Harland Sanders.

“He tried and he failed, and he tried, and he failed, and he tried, and he failed, and he just kept getting back up until he found the one thing, making fried chicken better than anyone else could do and he turned that into a brand that is known the world over,” List said.

In the coming weeks, Monhollen says they plan to have a meeting with List, discussing what steps they need to take next to turn this idea into a reality.

List says he is thankful for the tourism commission’s continued support.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.