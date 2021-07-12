Advertisement

Body of missing man found in wooded area of Logan County

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The body of a man who went missing last week has been found in a wooded area in Logan County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jeremy McCormick’s body was found Friday near Curtis, West Virginia, deputies say.

McCormick was reported missing Monday.

The sheriff’s office says law enforcement and family members began searching for him on Wednesday.

Right now, deputies are investigating the death as an accident. They say there is no reason to believe there was any foul play, but they are ‘not ruling anything out.’

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
The small Appalachian water district is $1 million in debt.
Emergency rate hike approved for struggling Ky. water system
Judge-Executive says Mother Nature has ‘hit once again’
Judge-Executive says Mother Nature has ‘hit once again’
Kentucky State Police Cruiser
KSP: Trooper involved shooting investigation underway in Knott County
Traffic alert
Traffic Alert: Car crash causes congestion on I-75

Latest News

Mike Dixon was last seen in the Belfry community of Pike County. His family is offering a...
Family pleads ‘do what’s right’ as search for missing Pike County man enters month three
The Island in Pigeon Forge has opened a brand new $20 million attraction that will take people...
SkyFly opens at The Island in Pigeon Forge
EKCEP to host “hire-a-bration” events to connect Eastern Kentuckians with employers
Hazard Police Department uses training simulator to practice for real-life scenarios - 6:00 p.m.
Hazard Police Department uses training simulator to practice for real-life scenarios - 6:00 p.m.
Harmon seeking GOP nomination in race for Kentucky governor
WATCH | Harmon seeking GOP nomination in race for Kentucky governor